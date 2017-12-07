Goode sets bar high as Bulls raise their game

Head coach Matt Goode will be looking for Banbury Bulls to make it three wins on the spin on Saturday.

Bulls head to lowly Wimborne having achieved back-to-back wins in Wadworth 6X South West One East on the back of their most complete performance of the campaign.

Everybody knows we like to move the ball, get it wide and play heads-up rugby but now I think we’ve adapted and added a Plan B and Plan C Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Bulls beat Stratford Upon Avon 35-5 in front of a packed house at the DCS Stadium to move back up to third.

Goode said: “We asked for an 80-minute performance and we did just that. We’ve really worked on that second half performance to make sure we stay focused.

“Everybody knows we like to move the ball, get it wide and play heads-up rugby but now I think we’ve adapted and added a Plan B and Plan C, I’m really happy about that. We’ve worked hard in training to make sure we know what we’re doing, not just in the firsts but also the seconds.

“We’ve got to take that kind of performance into the Wimborne game and show we’re not a one-dimensional team and we can adapt to anything.

“Wimborne have lost some close games recently but it’s a game we can win – if we perform. We didn’t at Marlow and drew, we certainly didn’t at Royal Woottton Bassett and lost.

“If we’re not fully focussed we tend to end up playing catch-up rugby.”

And Goode was full of praise for the club’s supporters on Saturday, adding: “I’ve been part of this club for many years and they’ve always backed us through thick and thin. The supporters and the people at the club are brilliant.

“You can hear the support out on the pitch and its like a 16th man. It makes a big difference to the players.”