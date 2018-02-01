Goode says shackles will be off for leaders

Head coach Matt Goode says the shackles will be off when Banbury Bulls go up against long-time leaders Old Patesians on Saturday.

Bulls entertain the Wadworth 6X South West One leaders at the DCS Stadium where Goode is looking for his side to put on a top display.

I just want the boys to put on a good performance and hopefully we’ll get the right result Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Bulls lost 15-0 at Old Patesians earlier in the season but Goode reckons home advantage make the difference. The leaders are 16 points clear while Bulls are second, level on 70 points with Chippenham.

Goode said: “I just want the boys to put on a good performance and hopefully we’ll get the right result. It’s a free hit for us in some ways because Old Patesians are well clear.

“But they nailed us at their place and we want to show them what we can do when we’re able to play our normal running game.

“Old Patesians are a very good side and are unbeaten but we have to focus on our game.

“Maidenhead came to us last season unbeaten and we managed to turn them over. So, in front of our own supporters, I’m sure we can produce a good performance.”

Apart from Giles Saar, who is unavailable, Goode will have a full squad to choose from. Bulls go into Saturday’s clash on the back of a blank weekend after their game at Old Centralians was postponed.

That was not ideal preparation but it gave a few players who were carrying niggling injuries more time to recover while five of the first team turned out for the Lions.

Goode added: “It doesn’t matter which team it is, all the boys here want to do is play rugby for Banbury. That’s why five of them wanted to play for the Lions on Saturday.”