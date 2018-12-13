Goode says focus will be on defence in play-off push

It is getting tighter at the top of Wadworth 6X South West One East and Banbury Bulls are right back in the race for a play-off place.

Bulls go into Saturday’s fixture with Beaconsfield at the DCS Stadium just five points off second-placed Marlborough, looking for a fifth straight win.

We’re shipping too many points, it’s an average of just under 20 points per game, and that’s too many Player coach Matt Goode

Player coach Matt Goode said: “We are targeting second and a play-off place but it’s important we win this final game of the five we set out to take maximum points from, we can’t afford to look too far ahead.

“We have to make sure we beat Marlborough, Old Centralians and Wootton Bassett at home next year.”

Goode knows Bulls must stop conceding points and added: “In the second half of the season we need to focus on our defence. We’re shipping too many points, it’s an average of just under 20 points per game, and that’s too many.

“It’s frustrating and down to individual errors but our analyst Jamie Lakin is going to have a look at what we’re doing wrong. We’re scoring plenty of points but we need to look at keeping teams to under ten points a game against us.

“We tend to switch off after we get into a winning position. Against tougher teams, we’re tighter but not when we’re 30 or 40 points up in games.”