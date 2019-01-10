Goode says Bulls will be a different proposition

Banbury Bulls player-coach Matt Goode is confident his players will have the right approach to Saturday’s showdown with Marlborough.

Bulls and Marlborough are joint second in Wadworth 6X South West One East but Goode’s side are ahead on points difference. He will be keen to see Bulls gain revenge for their defeat at Marlborough and extend their winning run to nine games.

But Goode knows his players will have to show a more disciplined approach than the one they had in the narrow victory at Chippenham.

Goode said: “There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance and we crossed that line at Chippenham.

“But I’m confident we’ll have the right mentality for Saturday, the players know how important the game is.

“It doesn’t matter who we play we’ve got to win and all the teams in the league are dangerous.

“I don’t want the players to look at the league table, I’d rather them concentrate on having the right attitude.

“We want that second spot and we know if we get our heads right we’re a very hard team to beat.

“It’s a massive game for the club so I’d like as much support as possible. The 16th man always make a difference and we’ll need it on Saturday.”