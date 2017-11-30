Goode says Bulls need more consistency to climb table

Head coach Matt Goode will be looking for Banbury Bulls to make it back-to-back wins in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East clash with Stratford Upon Avon.

Goode was happy to see Bulls get back to winning ways with a 36-19 victory at Swindon.

It’s a big game for us and a big game for the club, we’re looking forward to playing some good rugby back at home on a wide pitch Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Joe Mills completed a hat-trick of tries for Bulls who producing contrasting displays in each period, excellent in the first half but not so good in the second period.

Producing 80 minutes rugby is something which Bulls are struggling to achieve but they did enough in the first half to take the points.

Goode said: “I want us to focus on that first half and take it into Saturday. It’s a big game for us and for the club, we’re looking forward to playing some good rugby back at home on a wide pitch.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Goode added: “We got the five points which was important and in that first half we showed what we can do, scoring 31 points and playing some really good patterns.

“Swindon tried to come back at us, so we need to play our patterns and not let the opposition get back into the game but at the end of the day five points is five points.

“I don’t think we were quick enough to adapt after the restart. We need our defence to get up a little bit quicker but Swindon did play well in that second half.

“Swindon really wanted it and sometimes when you’re 30 points up your mind goes a little bit and I think that’s what happened.”

Saturday’s game is a special charity day thanks to club sponsors led by Jamie Briggs Removals & Storage Ltd.

Inspired by a trip supporting the British & Irish Lions in New Zealand, company directors Jamie and Julie Briggs have nominated three charities to benefit from the day which they are sponsoring. They are Banbury Young Homelessness Project, Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Wooden Spoon Rugby Charity.

Banbury has been named the first official Wooden Spoon Partner Club in the county, the charity works to change children’s lives through rugby.