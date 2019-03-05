Goode questions his players’ attitude

Player-coach Matt Goode pulled no punches after seeing his side’s Wadworth 6X South West One East play-off hopes dealt what could prove to be a fateful blow at Salisbury.

Both teams came into the game with four wins in their last five games and despite good pressure in the opening stages it all went downhill for Bulls after that. It was a harsh lesson for Bulls and they never recovered going down 46-35 on Saturday, their first defeat since leaders Newbury beat them.

We always talk about that fine line between confidence and arrogance, we stepped over that line, we were arrogant Bulls player-coach Matt Goode

Bulls are now nine points off second-placed Old Centralians who beat Marlborough on Saturday and it looks all over for them with only five games to go.

Salisbury played well and showed great hands and great ambition to try and score from all over the pitch. Bulls however will feel they let themselves down and Goode said: “I’m not sure they blew us away, we were poor, that’s the worst 30 minutes I’ve seen from us. We coughed the ball up too many times, we defended poorly and against a good running side you’re going to get destroyed.

“We had a chat at halftime, we played our patterns and things improved, to score seven tries is good but that first 30 minutes we were really poor. We always talk about that fine line between confidence and arrogance, we stepped over that line, we were arrogant.

“That’s not a play-off performance by a long shot. We don’t deserve that play-off spot after that opening 30 minutes, simple as that.

“It’s going to be really tough to go from that to the performance of our lives next week. These are the games we have to be winning, I’m really disappointed and I’m not happy with some of the senior players.

“We’ll have a think about what we’re going to do. We want to put on a performance at home and pick players who train Tuesdays and Thursdays, and who want to play rugby for this club.”