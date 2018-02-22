Goode out to put record straight on Bulls’ return

Having set one record straight last weekend, head coach Matt Goode will be looking to repeat that in Banbury Bulls’ next outing.

That will come in a couple of weeks time when Bulls entertain Royal Wootton Bassett, looking to avenge their earlier defeat in the Wadworth 6X South West One campaign. Bulls go into the mini-break on the back of their tenth win on the spin and Goode will be looking to hit the road running when they return to action at the DCS Stadium.

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Goode added: “We lost at Royal Wootton Bassett this season and last season. We didn’t really have our heads in the right place when we played them at their place but we’re a completely different team to the one back then so we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ve got some difficult decisions to make regarding selection but that’s a good headache to have. We’re very much looking forward to putting some wrongs right.”

Looking back on Saturday’s 37-16 success at Oxford Harlequins, which took Bulls back up to second, Goode added: “We take every game as it comes but to get the double on Harlequins, like they did to us last season, is pleasing. Also to come and beat them convincingly on their own patch, where they hadn’t lost this season, is fantastic.”