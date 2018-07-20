Goode makes new signings for Bulls

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode has made six signings for the forthcoming campaign.

They are flanker George Bentley, second row forward Ben Dickson, number eight Ed Beridge, centre Saope Soko, wing Josh Harris and scrum-half Justin Parker.

Goode ran the rule over his new players and said: “George Bentley is a young dynamic back row, he chop tackles everything and is very good with ball in hand. He’ll do a really good job of connecting the forwards and backs.

“Ben Dickson trained with us a bit last year and is really good in the line-out. He’s looking at trying to prove himself by getting into the first team.

“Ed Berridge is a really abrasive ball carrier, great in the line-out and in defence. Hopefully some of the boys can teach him a few tricks of the trade.

“I’ve heard lots of good things about Saope Soko. A destructive tackler and brilliant ball carrier, he’ll make a lot of yards for us.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how he’ll play in the centres. Saope is young and eager so hopefully I can teach him a thing or two as well.

“Josh Harris has certainly got some gas to him, we’ll look to use his pace and his strengths going out wide. I think he’ll fit in perfectly to the kind of game we like to play here.

“Justin Parker played for Banbury nearly ten years ago. I’ve played with him in the past and he’ll provide great experience, especially for some of the younger lads.

“These six guys are really going to add to the team, there will be a lot of competition for places and a lot of the guys have got something to prove.”

But Bulls will have to do without the popular Freddie Cracknell as he heads back home.

He quickly became a fans’ favourite at the DCS Stadium with his dynamic running style and enthusiasm across the pitch but will be starting the season with Syston.