Goode looks forward to seeing what Bulls can do

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode says he is looking forward to seeing what some of the club’s young brigade can do.

Bulls travel to Witney for Friday’s Oxon Knockout Cup first round tie and Goode will look to give several players from the seconds their chance. But Goode will not want the holders to lose their grip on the trophy so some of the club’s more experienced players will make up the squad.

Goode said: “We want to win that cup again this year so we’ll be putting out a team that we feel can beat Witney. But there are some boys in the seconds who deserve a chance to play, I’m looking forward to seeing what this young bunch can do.

“It’s good to have a game, some boys will need a rest and some will step up while some like Pete Boulton and Nick Pratt need game time after they’ve come back from injuries. Having a week off, as there are no league fixtures, would not have been helpful.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success against Salisbury in Wadworth 6X South West One East, Goode added: “We wanted the players to start enjoying playing their rugby again without simply concentrating on getting the right result. They did that and we played some good rugby in parts.”