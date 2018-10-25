Goode looks for Bulls to end hoodoo at Wootton

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode will be hoping to make it third time lucky at Royal Wootton Bassett on Saturday.

After ending their three-match Wadworth 6X South West One East losing sequence against Oxford Harlequins, Bulls head to third-placed Wootton Bassett where they have not won for two seasons.

But Goode said: “I’m looking forward to it, we’ve not won there in our last two seasons. But we’ll make sure we go with the right mentality, the right squad and right game plan.

“Wootton Bassett are going well this season and it will be a difficult game but hopefully we can make it third time lucky down there. We’re going to enjoy Saturday’s win and get back to training on a bit of a high this week.

“We’ve got a couple more players back this week but also a couple unavailable but with the squad we’ve got we know we’ll be fine. We’re getting the boys back slowly and back to match sharpness.”

Ed Phillips is unavailable so Joe Mills or Tom Burman could take over but Pete Boulton and Kallum Dixey have recovered from injury and are back in contention. Chris Phillips also misses Saturday’s game as Bulls looks to improve on their sixth place position in the table.