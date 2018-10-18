Goode looks for Bulls to bounce back in the derby

Head coach Matt Goode will be urging his Banbury Bulls players to hit the ground running when they return to action on Saturday.

Bulls entertain Oxford Harlequins in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One fixture and Goode wants his players to rediscover their form at the DCS Stadium.

We’ve had a week off to lick our wounds and we’ll ready to bounce back on Saturday Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Bulls will welcome back several players from injury, including Goode, with skipper Ian Isham available after missing the defeat at Old Centralians. Kallum Dixey, Pete Boulton, Joe Winpenny, Nick Pratt, Matt Powell and Giles Saar are also back but Chris Phillips will be out for another couple of weeks.

It has been tough for Bulls who have slipped down to a mid-table position following those three straight defeats.

So Goode will be looking to get back on the winning track against a Harlequins side that sits two places and five points above his side.

Goode said: “We want to be at the top end of the table and the players aren’t used to losing three games in a row. That has set us back a bit in terms of confidence.

“But it’s a derby against Harlequins and a game we always want to win, especially at home. We’ve had a week off to lick our wounds and we’ll ready to bounce back on Saturday.”