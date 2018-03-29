Goode knows Witney will be a tough test in final

Head coach Matt Goode is predicting a tough test for his Banbury Bulls side in tonight’s (Thursday) Oxon Knockout Cup final.

Bulls will be looking to lift the trophy for the third year running against Witney at Iffley Road.

Witney sit in the top half of Wadworth6X South West One and they will be keen to end Banbury’s grip on the trophy. Bulls go into the final on the back of a resounding victory over Swindon and will start as favourites but Goode is warning against complacency.

Goode said: “I told the boys that it was good preparation for the final, we knew Swindon were a dogged side. On the flip-side maybe it’s not good to have a score line that flattering.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep our heads, we’ve got to stay grounded because we know Witney are a different kettle of fish. We know their strengths and we know they’re up for it.

“We wanted to get through Saturday’s game and then focus on Witney. All the boys are ready and looking forward to it.”