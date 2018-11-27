Goode knows it could have been more

Despite seeing Banbury Bulls enjoy their biggest win of the Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign, head coach Matt Goode wasn’t 100 per cent happy.

It was a one-sided game against basement boys Swindon and despite the big win Bulls, they left quite a few points out on the pitch. Swindon arrived in a very difficult situation with only one replacement but their players worked their socks off for the entire 80 minutes.

I can’t really complain after scoring more than 50 points and getting our biggest win of the season Head coach Matt Goode

The win kept Bulls in touch with the pacesetters and Goode said: “We asked the players to be ruthless. We left a few points out there for sure but it’s great to see boys coming in and making a difference. Overall, I’m happy with the result, I hope there will be some other scores in the league that help us out.

“It was frustrating not to score more points, especially after going 14 up so early on but we didn’t push on from that. I can’t really complain after scoring more than 50 points and getting our biggest win of the season.”

Banbury’s front row was missing Joe Winpenny, Ian Isham and Pete Boulton but the boys that came in did well. Ken Key carried brilliantly, Steve Potter was excellent in the set-piece and in defence while Michael Fox’s work rate around the pitch was great.

Goode added: “I thought the whole front row were sublime for 80 minutes. We were missing some key pieces from the front row this week but the boys that came in were great. Steve Potter was outstanding and I don’t think he put a foot wrong all day.”