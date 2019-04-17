Goode is full of praise for squad after sealing third

Player-coach Matt Goode heaped praise on his squad after Banbury Bulls finished third in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

Goode said: “To come third is great, to come out of games with lots of injuries I think we’ve done tremendously well.

I think the first 30 minutes we were fantastic, I was really impressed with how we played Bulls player-coach Matt Goode

“I think we’ve been improving all season, it’s been tough but it’s really added to our squad depth and pushed people on.

“We’ve lost more games than we’d have wanted to but it’s a testament to the squad and the coaches that we’ve done as well as we have.”

Looking back on Saturday’s final day success over Witney, Goode said: “I think the first 30 minutes we were fantastic, I was really impressed with how we played. I think after that we got complacent, we thought we were going to walk it.

“We know Witney are a real passionate side, they kept the ball well and did what they needed to do. I think we were pretty lazy, we thought we had it won, luckily, we did!”