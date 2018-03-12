Goode happy to grind out the win after long lay-off

A win is a win and Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode was glad to get one despite a below-par performance at Salisbury.

Bulls gained revenge for their only Wadworth 6X South West One defeat at the DCS Stadium back in November by winning 19-5 at Castle Road in Saturday’s return fixture. Bulls weren’t able to gain maximum points but they did enough to consolidate second spot, two points ahead of Chippenham with a game in hand.

Playing ugly and getting a win is a great feeling Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Goode said: “We’re always looking to get those five points but four points, at a team who we lost to at home shows the strides we’re making. So, I’m happy with the win.

“The performance was rusty but when you have three weeks off that’s what happens. It’s good to be playing again and winning again.

“I think the last game like that one was at Grove, we didn’t play that well, but a win is a win. Playing ugly and getting a win is a great feeling.

“Both teams looked rusty, it’s one of those things, it’s the little passes and the centimetres of where you should be and the lines you’re running that are difficult. We trained okay, I’m not sure we were focused enough on the way down but that’s something to look at and improve.

“Jimmy Manley was outstanding in defence, he took the ball up with conviction every time he got it. He was our stand-out player.

“Kallum Dixey and Giles Saar put their bodies on the line and they really worked hard. But I think Jimmy just edged them, he was outstanding.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s rearranged trip to Old Centrlians, Goode added: “We’ve got another away game at Old Centralians so let’s hope we can perform. It’s our game in hand against Chippenham and it will be good to get it behind us, hopefully with a win.”