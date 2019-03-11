Goode gets response he wanted in vital victory

Banbury Bulls player-coach Matt Goode wanted a big response from his players and he got one.

Goode saw Bulls bounce back from their setback at Salisbury to beat Stratford Upon Avon 42-14 in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture.

Goode said: “We wanted five points and that’s exactly what we got, the second half we were good and we finished the game very well. There was a lot more quality than last week and we looked sharp.

“Ian Isham led from the front and looked class. We needed someone to stand up and take control and he was the man, it was a proper captain’s performance.”

Conditions were difficult for playing open rugby so Goode was pleased to see his side find another way of getting the points.

He said: “We’ve been saying it all year we can play in a number of different ways.

“We had props in the back row, second row, but I think it shows that some of the boys have a tremendous amount of talent. Overall I’m really pleased with the boys.

“We can be creative with the backs but sometimes you need a bit of muscle and to be sensible with the ball.

“It makes a bit of a difference how we can play but to actually see the squad and the depth we’ve got is great. The backs did well to get us into good attacking positions and the forwards finished them off very well. The forwards were just a bit too dominant.”