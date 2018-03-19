Goode full of praise for his battling boys in conditions

Head coach Matt Goode has said all along that strength in depth will be the key to his side’s success this season.

To have players able to perform in several positions and a pattern of play to suit those changes has been instrumental in Bulls’ push for promotion in Wadworth 6X South West.

Saturday’s gruelling victory - their 12th win on the spin - at Old Centralians was another example of that with Bulls down to a squad of just 18 players for the game.

Bulls remain in second place, nine points behind Old Patesians but now only a single point clear of third-placed Chippenham who beat the leaders on Saturday and they have a game in hand over Goode’s boys. Bulls and Chippenham remain the only teams to have beaten Old Patesians.

Goode said: “We’ve got good enough players that we can adapt to any situation. We came with three forwards on the bench and we knew if one of them had to come into the back row they’d be fine.

“We’re missing some key players in the backs in Sam Stoop, Tommy Gray and Jack Briggs but the guys that have come in and changed positions have done brilliantly.”

Now Bulls return to the DCS Stadium on Saturday for the first time since early February as they look to make it 13 straight wins against Swindon. And Goode knows the home support can give his side the edge on the run-in, as they had done all season.

Goode added: “We love having that 16th man and we urge as many people from Banbury and the surrounding areas to come down and support the boys.

“Swindon are fighting for their lives in the bottom half of the table and we’re fighting for promotion. That 16th man really helps us and we’re looking forward to getting back home and playing some good rugby.”