Goode full of praise as Bulls get back on track

Banbury Bulls player-coach Matt Goode heaped praise on his players after they beat second-placed Old Centralians in Saturday’s crucial Wadworth 6X South West One West clash.

Bulls emerged 17-14 victors at the DCS Stadium where they had to withstand almost constant pressure from the visitors in the second half.

We’ve had three really good performances and I’ve been proud of the boys and what we’ve been doing Bulls player-coach Matt Goode

First half tries from Joe Winpenny and Tommy Gray, both converted by Ed Phillips, gave Bulls a 14-7 halftime lead with Joe Preece going over for the visitors and Shay Morgan adding the extras. Phillips kicked a penalty shortly after the restart before Centralians got on top.

Sam Stoop and then Sam Carr-Archer both picked up yellow cards, and the visitors pressure finally paid off when Michael Mathers burst through a gap with Morgan adding the extras. Gray got a yellow card in the closing stages as Bulls fought to keep Centralians out.

Goode said: “It shows what we’re about, it shows the camaraderie and what we truly believe in. Old Centralians are an outstanding side, that’s why they’re second in the league. They played some good rugby and didn’t give us a lot of ball to play with.

“It was tough at the end, we made some mistakes to let them back in the game. I’m a bit disappointed we let them get a point but it’s a win and we’re back on track.

“We’ve had three really good performances and I’ve been proud of the boys and what we’ve been doing. We made a couple mistakes but they happen. I’m really proud of how we’ve worked and now we move on.”