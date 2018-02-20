Goode enthuses over Bulls’ display at Harlequins

There’s no stopping Banbury Bulls in Wadworth 6X South West One after they stormed to their tenth win on the spin.

Bulls produced a dominating performance at county rivals Oxford Harlequins where captain Ian Isham bagged a couple of tries in Saturday’s 36-17 victory.

Going into the game, Harlequins were unbeaten at home while Bulls were looking to complete the double, having won at the DCS Stadium earlier in the season with a less than convincing display.

But Bulls produced a much-improved performance much to the delight of head coach Matt Goode.

He said: “We were outstanding for the whole game, our skill and the way we wanted to play rugby absolutely showed.

“Harlequins are a rugged side and if things don’t go their way they get slightly more aggressive than the laws say. But we played our rugby and we showed that our patterns and skills out shone a bit of brutality.”