Goode delighted with display as Bulls charge back

Head coach matt Goode was delighted to see Banbury Bulls get back on track at the DCS Stadium.

Bulls produced one of their best performances of the season to secure a 46-21 victory against Salisbury in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One fixture.

A brace of tries from captain Ian Isham and an impressive performance from Ed Berridge helped secure all the points for Bulls.

Goode got the performance he wanted following last week’s disappoing display at Royal Wootton Bassett and said: “I asked for a performance after last week. We could have managed the game better in the first half, the wind was obviously a factor.

“Going in a point up at half time, we were confident we could push on in that second half.”

And Goode praised the club’s youth system for providing so much back-up.

He said: “We had three forwards on the bench but they came on and made big impacts. We’ve filled in positions in lots and lots of places recently.

“Looking around at all the players after the game I think 75-80 per cent of them have come through the youth section which is incredible.”