Goode delighted to see Bulls complete first double

Head coach Matt Goode was delighted to see Banbury Bulls complete their first double of the South West One campaign on the first weekend of the second round of games.

Saturday’s 57-10 success at improving Bicester saw Bulls consolidate third spot ahead of the mid-winter break.

We’ve set ourselves targets and we hit every one on Saturday, that’s really pleasing from a coaching point of view Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Goode said: “It was business as usual for us. We’re into the second half of the season and teams will know how we play so on the back of that we’ve changed a few things, clearly it worked on Saturday.

“We’ve set ourselves targets and we hit every one on Saturday, that’s really pleasing from a coaching point of view. It was also great to see the strength in depth from the boys that came in.

“This is a tough place to come and could have been a banana skin for us, they’re coached well. Especially in the forwards, they were stronger than when we played them at our place.

“We just needed to stick to our targets and stick to our plan and we did that. We’re a growing side and I think we played excellently.

“Bicester were better than when we played them at Banbury but I think we were just a bit too strong for them.”