Goode delighted to reach half-century milestone

Head coach Matt Goode was delighted to see his side make it three wins on the spin with arguably their best display so far.

Bulls won 47-22 in Saturday’s South West One East fixture at Wimborne where Freddie Cracknell bagged a hat-trick of tries.

It was a clinical performance and we did the job well Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Bulls have struggled at times on the road this season but not at Leigh Park. There were some brilliant performances across the pitch, Dan Brady made some brilliant breaks but didn’t get the try his play deserved and Kallum Dixey was immense under the high ball all day.

Jimmy Manley produced a dominating performance from the centre, making great ground going forward but also some brilliant work in defence, constantly holding the ball up and slowing down the game.

Goode said: “It was a clinical performance and we did the job well. I think the performance was good, we let them in a little bit but we’re pretty happy overall.”

Bulls now have 50 points on the board and sit in third place and Goode would have settled for that back in September.

He said: “The boys that have come in have been great, they’ve really added value to the team. I think we all know where we’re going and what we’re doing, the youngsters that have come in as well have been brilliant.

“I think the most important thing is we’ve enjoyed it, we’ve enjoyed our brand of rugby. Speaking to some of the boys its clear they love playing. You can tell by the smiles of the boys after the game that we’ve got a great team bond and that’s one of the most crucial things.”