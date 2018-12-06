Goode calls on fans to make the difference

Head coach Matt Goode is expecting a tough test when Banbury Bulls face Wimborne on Saturday.

The two clubs are fifth and sixth respectively in Wadworth 6X South West One East and Goode will be hoping Bulls are still above the Dorset outfit at the end of Saturday’s showdown at the DCS Stadium.

Goode also knows how crucial the home support can be in tight games and said: “We need the support, I thought against Swindon in the last home game the attendance was quite low. These next two games are crucial in deciding where we finish up in the table.

“To get as much support as we can would be fantastic, we missed that 16th man last time out. We want to finish the year on a high with two more wins, let’s make sure we get the support behind us.”

Goode is unavailable so Tommy Gray comes straight back in after missing last week’s game. Joe Winpenny is also unavailable so Mickey Fox comes in while Stephen Potter will be on the bench.

Chris Phillips will not be risked until the new year to give him chance to recover from a niggling knee injury so Sam Mills will start after making an impact from the bench at Trowbridge. Sam Carr-Archer will also be back after missing last weekend.