Goode backs his players to bounce back next season

It wasn’t the outcome Banbury Bulls were looking for but it was an incredible effort which just came up short.

Exeter University prevailed and ended Banbury’s hopes of playing national league rugby for the first time when they won Saturday’s South West One play-off.

The performance was there we were just beaten by a better side Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Bulls had turned around a 14-0 first half deficit to lead at the break. But two tries at the start of the second half were frustrating from a Banbury perspective.

However, Exeter played some brilliant rugby and deserved the victory. It was a harsh lesson for Bulls but some of the rugby they have produced this season has been incredible.

Looking back on the play-off defeat, head coach Matt Goode said: “Words fail me for how much effort the boys put in but they’re a young side, a good side and fitness sort of prevailed in the end.

“On a different track it may have been different, its hard because we’ve lost but the boys played immensely well, and we came up against a really good side. I think the score line show what a competitive and great game it was.

“If we’d have come out and not performed I’d have been really disappointed. The performance was there we were just beaten by a better side. I’m sure Exeter will build on this and move up the leagues.

“For us, I’m immensely proud, the club have been incredible, they’ve backed us and gave us every opportunity to get to where we are.

“We’ll build on what we’ve achieved this season and we’ll be looking at strategies for next year. We’ll strengthen the club and we want to be competing for those top two positions again next year.

“We’ll have a big rest and make sure we’re fully ready to go next season. We’ve played some cracking rugby over the season, the supporters have been so loyal all year.”