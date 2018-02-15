Goode aims to complete the double over Quins

Head coach Matt Goode is looking for his Banbury Bulls side to set the record straight against Oxford Harlequins.

Bulls head to Harlequins looking to complete the double in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One clash. Bulls lost twice against Harlequins last season and were fortunate to win at the DCS Stadium in October.

Goode said: “We weren’t at our best in the home fixture, we made too many errors in that game. But we’re improving in all areas as this season is progressing, especially in our attitude.

“If we go to Harlequins with the right approach and produce the performance, I’m sure the win will come.

“We told the players after the Old Patesians’ victory that it would count for nothing if we didn’t follow that up in our next game.”

That should have been at Old Centralians but Saturday’s rearranged game was postponed for a second time and the two sides will try again next month.

Goode will have a full squad to choose from apart from Joe Mills, who has been ruled out for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury.

Goode added: “It’s a real shame for Joe [Mills] who was having an outstanding season. Hopefully, he will be back before the end of the season.”