First target is achieved but Goode looks for more

Head coach Matt Goode saw Banbury Bulls achieve one of his two pre-season targets and wants to keep that winning feeling until the end of the season.

After seeing Bulls retain the Oxon Knockout Cup with a superb performance against Witney at Iffley Road, Goode said: “It’s amazing but we had to work really hard for it, Witney put up a phenomenal fight and they smashed us around the park a bit. But I thought we were clinical and our defence was phenomenal.

“It’s always going to be tight in the first 20-40 minutes, then we showed our class towards the end. Sam Stoop was brilliant, Tommy Gray was excellent and Kallum Dixey could easily have been man-of-the-match as well.”

What made Goode even prouder was that the majority of the players in view in Thursday’s final had come through the club’s youth set-up.

Goode said: “I’m so chuffed for the club, so chuffed for the boys.

The most amazing thing about it all is that 80 per cent of our lads are Banbury Colts. It’s a real honour to play for the club with these boys.”

Retaining the Oxon Knockout Cup has been achieved, now Bulls will be aiming to make it 14 wins on the spin in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One fixture at Stratford Upon Avon.

Bulls remain second and on course for the play-offs and Goode added: “Our targets were to perform well and reach for the top three in the league and retain the cup. We’re there and hitting those targets.

“I’m asking a lot of questions of the boys and they’re responding really well. We’re delighted to win the cup and we want to win it next year as well.

“We’re going for a win in every game. We want to keep winning, it’s a lovely feeling right now.”