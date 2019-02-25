Defensive display is just what Goode demanded

Player-coach Matt Goode was delighted to see Banbury Bulls make it through to their fourth Oxon RFU County Cup final on the spin.

The Wadworth 6x South West One East side had too much fire power for Bicester in Friday’s final and the holders will now face Chinnor Falcons in the final.

We wanted to set the tone early on, Bicester had a lot of territory in the first 30 minutes and came away with nothing, we had one dangerous attack and scored Bulls’ player-coach Matt Goode

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North outfit Bicester put up a battling display but were unable to penetrate the home line and that was satifying for Goode.

Goode said: “We wanted to set the tone early on, Bicester had a lot of territory in the first 30 minutes and came away with nothing, we had one dangerous attack and scored.

“It was probably a bit harsh but I was impressed with our defensive efforts. It shows their character that it took us 30 minutes to even get on the scoreboard.

“It was a typical cup game, Bicester were outstanding in that first half, they were unlucky not to score points. I think a lot of changes messed things up a little bit, but the boys that came in and played did brilliantly for us.

“The replacements that came on were good. I know we’ve got good strength in depth and I know we can bring people in and it’ll be fine. Chinnor have got some class national league players, their 2’s and 3’s are both solid. It’ll be a really interesting one.”