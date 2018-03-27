Clean sheet suits Goode more than points tally

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode was more satisfied to keep a second successive clean sheet than to pile on the points against Swindon.

Following Saturday’s 73-0 victory over Swindon which extend Banbury’s winning run to 13 games in Wadworth 6X South West One, Goode said: “The sign of a good side is taking your chances and we did that today. That’s two clean sheets in a row, we’ve been focusing on our defence and it’s been coming along.

“We’ve got that hunger to keep sides out. For me it’s more pleasing to keep Swindon to nil than score 73 points ourselves.”

Despite the high-scoring victory, Goode felt it wasn’t his side’s best performance of the season although the points difference has improved greatly. Play-off rivals Chippenham have a much bigger points difference but have played a game more than Bulls who remain one point ahead of them in second place so they remain in a strong position.

Goode said: “I think in the first half we let ourselves down, there were too many individual errors that we made, including myself. We had a good second half but it wasn’t our best game.”

“Our link-up play was better than usual, we’re starting to adapt and bring in on A game. We were in third gear in the first half and we stepped it up to fourth or fifth for that second half.”