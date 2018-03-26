Clark leads way as Shipston hold on to take the points

Harry Clark completed a hat-trick of tries as Shipston-on-Stour won 33-29 at Upton-on-Severn in Saturday’s Midlands Three West South fixture.

The Rams made a bright start and took an early lead when a clearance was charged down by open side flanker George Wilcock who gathered the loose ball and dived over.

After conceding a penalty the Rams scored their second try after a sustained period of pressure.

Alex Hammond, well supported by John Higley and the pack, clear the ruck quickly and get the ball out to Harry Jackson who stepped inside his defender and raced away from the covering defence to score under the posts. Sam Cooper converted to make it 12-3 to the visitors.

Shipston’s persistence and tenacity resulted in a try when Cooper fed Jackson who off-loaded to Clark and he cantered in from 40 metres.

After the restart, Shipston got their bonus point try when Tobi Faulkner released the backs and Clark raced around his winger, chipped the ball over the fullback and touched down. Cooper added the conversion but Upton responded with four quick tries.

Shipston had to battle to hold on to their advantage before Clark scored his third try of the game to. Again, Upton came back and scored three tries in the final 15 minutes.

The Rams lost Matt Corby, Andy Hunt and Faulkner through injury and James Pither picked up a yellow card after repeated infringements in the scrum. But Shipston held on with replacement Matt Elliott impressing in the front row.

Shipston entertain Woodrush at mayo Road on Saturday.