Bulls must make the most of their opportunity

This weekend could prove to be a pivotal one in Banbury Bulls’ promotion push.

Bulls entertain Royal Wotton Bassett in Saturday’s Wadworth6X South West One clash while play-off rivals Chippenham face leaders Old Patesians.

If we get the right result and Old Patesians beat Chippenham we will be in a very strong position for that second spot Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Matt Goode’s side have a three-point advantage over Chippenham and a game in hand. So, a victory and defeat for Chippenham would put Bulls in a commanding position.

Head coach Goode said: “If we get the right result and Old Patesians beat Chippenham we will be in a very strong position for that second spot. Woottton Bassett are strong at home but don’t travel that well so we really want to get that victory on Saturday.”

Bulls had a weekend off and Goode used it to give his players some recovery time. They resumed on Tuesday night with a game of touch rugby against the club’s O2 Touch Rugby side.

Joe Mills remains the only player to be ruled out through injury but Callum Dixey is unavailable and Goode added: “We’ve been fortunate and have stayed mainly injury-free, that in part is down to the style of rugby we play. Also, we’ve got good strength in depth so that means there is no rush to get injured players back too soon.”