Bulls lose unbeaten run as Marlborough complete the double

Banbury Bulls saw their eight-match unbeaten run ended as Marlborough completed the double in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture.

Malborough ran out 32-29 winners at the DCS Stadium where they overturned the halftime deficit to go back above Bulls in the table.

Bulls suffered a blow before the game with Pete Boulton ruled out through illness and Duncan Leese’s flight back from Switzerland delayed which meant he missed out.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the opening exchanges with most of the action coming in midfield and little in the way of opportunities. But Marlborough opened the scoring when Jake Williams managed to force his way over the line following a brief spell of pressure in the Banbury 22.

Bulls got their first points on the board through a penalty from Ed Phillips. Bulls twice went close to a try with first Ken Key and Ed Berridge being held up just short of the line after Marlborough failed to retain possession from a line-out on their 22.

Another good passage of play saw Bulls go through several phases across the pitch but each time Marlborough were up to the task and defended in depth to keep their try line intact. It was finally breached following a sustained spell of pressure which ended with Ian Isham forcing his way over the line and Phillips added a simple conversion.

Bulls turned the screw and increased their lead with another try before the break when Phillips was driven over in the corner after more good work in the forwards to retain possession.

But Marlborough reduced the deficit following a sloppy spell from Bulls when Jed Boyle’s intended pass to Tommy Gray was intercepted and the visitors kicked for the corner. That resulted in a line-out from which Bulls failed to clear their lines and Epeli Kotobalavu forced his way over the line.

That try rejuvenated Marlborough for the second half and they made a strong start with Williams prompting their best attacking moves. A spell of pressure produced a penalty and Williams kicked Marlborough back to within two points of Bulls.

But a superb intervention by player-coach Matt Goode produced a score out of nothing for Bulls. Goode’s flying tackle on Garth Bari saw the ball run free, Sam Stoop kicked it on and Tom Burman grounded behind the posts for Phillips to add the extras.

Marlborough went close after they were encamped within a couple of metres of the try line but determined defence from Bulls kept them out. Phillips went into the sin-bin late on for trying to nick the ball from an offside position during a spell of pressure from Marlborough and that proved decisive.

The visitors took full advantage of the extra man and a super kick from Russ Westcott put Avenai Cakaunitavuki away in the corner.

Trailing by just four points, Marlborough sensed victory and only a last-gasp tackle from Berridge stopped Amori Nailago in his tracks with the try line beckoning. Marlborough turned the screw and forced a five metre scrum in the corner before that man Berridge came away with the ball to relieve the pressure.

But the pressure finally paid off with the best try of the game. Marlborough switched play from left to right with some quick hands before Nailago found a gap in the home defence and burst through to score behind the posts, leaving Williams with a simple conversion.

More late pressure from Marlborough saw Williams held up but Todd Johnson forced his way over. Williams kicked the conversion.

Back to the full quota, Bulls desperately tried to get back in the contest and a brilliant run by Berridge left several players trailing in his wake before he raced behind the posts and Phillips reduced the deficit to three points with the final play of the game.