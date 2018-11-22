Bulls have a great chance to maintain recent run

Banbury Bulls have an excellent opportunity to make it three wins on the spin on Saturday.

Bulls entertain basement boys Swindon in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture at the DCS Stadium.

We said this week it’s about how we target the next five games and it’s important we re-focus on how we’re going to get the victory and five points Club coach James Kerr

Bulls made it back-to-back wins with a comfortable success at Stratford Upon Avon last weekend but head of coaching James Kerr will not be taking the Wiltshire outfit for granted.

Kerr said: “Swindon are desperate for a win. No matter what happens, they’ll be aiming for a victory.

“We’ve played them many times over the last couple of seasons and they’ve mostly been tight contests. We said last week it’s about how we target the next five games and it’s important we re-focus on how we’re going to get the victory and five more points.”

The depth of the squad has been well and truly tested so far due to injuries and unavailability.

Bulls had to make changes to their squad at Stratford but Kerr said: “It’s important for us as a coaching set-up to make sure we have that rotation and when players come in and out of the team it doesn’t affect us. It’s very rare we don’t use all our replacements and the boys can step in where needed.”