Bulls book their place in the final again

Banbury Bulls have booked their place in the Oxon RFU County Cup final again.

The holders thumped Bicester 48-0 in Friday’s semi-final at the DCS Stadium and Bulls will now face Chinnor Falcons in the final at Iffley Road looking to become the first club since Oxford Harlequins ten years ago to make it four wins on the spin.

Bulls gave first team debuts to Tom Eyston and Kit Buchan for the last four clash with the Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North outfit but soon had to reorganise after Jack Briggs picked up an early injury.

First half tries from Callum Horne, converted by Ed Phillips, and Dan Brady, following good work by replacement Sam Stoop and Duncan Leese, gave the South West One East promotion chasers a 12-0 halftime lead. That followed a scrappy opening period in which Bicester enjoyed plenty of possession without being able to turn it into points with Dan Walker missing a penalty.

Brady went over again after the restart quickly followed by a try from Stoop, who soon went over for his second score with Phillips converting both tries. Bulls went on to produce a strong second half display with further tries for Tom Burman, Joe Mills and the best try of the match from Justin Parker with Phillips adding the final conversion.