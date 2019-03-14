Bulls are back in race for play-off place

Banbury Bulls are back in the race for promotion.

Matt Goode’s boys put their setback at Salisbury firmly behind them to beat Stratford-Upon-Avon on Saturday.

What really pleased me was the way we played in the last 20 minutes of the game, we were outstanding and played our patterns to open them up Bulls player-coach Matt Goode

Bulls are now just four points behind second-placed Old Centralians who lost against Wadworth 6X South West One East leaders Newbury Blues.

The next round of fixtures sees Bulls travel to lowly Swindon and Centralians entertain Witney on the same day with both clubs favourites to take maximum points from those games.

Player-coach Goode said: “We set out to get the five points and we got them, it wasn’t pretty but it was step forward from last week.

“We just need to keep playing the way I know we can for the entire 80 minutes. We can adapt to any situation and that showed what strength in depth we’ve got in the squad.

“Games of rugby are not always won in the first half and you have to be patient.

“What really pleased me was the way we played in the last 20 minutes of the game, we were outstanding and played our patterns to open them up.”

Skipper Ian Isham, Tommy Gray, Ed Phillips and Sam Stoop will all miss the trip to Swindon but Goode will be back. He said: “Even with those players missing, we’ll have a strong squad and I’m excited to see what the ones coming in can do. We’ll still be capable of going to Swindon and getting all five points.”