Bulls adapt to close in on play-off spot

Banbury Bulls are handily placed to make another push for promotion in 2019.

Matt Goode’s side are now just two points behind second-placed Old Centralians in the Wadworth 6X South West One East table following their seventh straight success, a 50-10 victory over Beaconsfield on Saturday. That has taken Bulls from mid-table to just outside the play-off position, level on points with Marlborough but with a better points difference following the Wiltshire outfit’s surprise defeat at Trowbridge on Saturday.

Despite the elements being against running rugby, Bulls still managed to put 50 points on the board for the second week running at the DCS Stadium.

It was a great performance from Bulls as they beat Beaconsfield 50-10. The conditions were terrible but Bulls adapted very well, the pack controlled the ball brilliantly and the backs showed some great skills.

Duncan Leese scored a great try but it was his work rate for the full 80 minutes that stood out. Leese played his part for Bulls as they produced another top performance, much to Goode’s satisfaction.

Goode said: “Scoring 50 points against a mid-table side who play some good rugby is great. We’ve targeted five points from each one of these last few games to end the year and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

The elements meant it was tough for Bulls to play their normal patterns but they adjusted very well a lot of rolling mauls.

Good added: “I think the way we train, the way we play, we’ve got lots of ways we can play. We can adapt to nearly any situation, Saturday wasn’t a day for flowing rugby but we know when we play our patterns, we’ll find gaps and we’ll break teams down.”