Brilliant Bulls up to third after seventh straight win

Banbury Bulls are up to third in the Wadworth 6X South West One East table.

In testing conditions, Bulls produced some brilliant rugby to extend their winning run to seven games with a 50-10 victory over Beaconsfield at the DCS Stadium.

Bulls opened the scoring when Ed Phillips played Tommy Gray in down the blind-side and the full-back broke clear before chipping the ball over his opposite number and scoring in the corner. Phillips added the conversion.

Beaconsfield got their first points through an Aled Lewis penalty but top try scorer Ian Isham scored from another rolling maul. The Bulls captain found his target from a line-out before gathering the ball at the back of a rolling maul and driving over from close range.

The Banbury pack were back at it again to score just before halftime. A rolling maul was held up but from the resulting five metre scrum, Bulls pushed Beaconsfield back and Ed Berridge scored at the back of the scrum.

The returning Pete Boulton showed what Bulls had missed with one of his spectacular rampaging runs to score after the restart. Finding himself ten metres out, the big prop forward picked from the base of the ruck, broke through several tackles before crashing over under the posts and Phillips converted.

Beaconsfield reduced the deficit when Lewis scored in bizarre circumstances. What looked like a clear knock-on saw Lewis reacted quickest to run in under the posts and he added the extras.

Jacob Mills added another try for Bulls when he went over from close range. Nick Pratt was stopped narrowly short and, as the Beaconsfield players tried to get back in defence, they failed to cover the ruck and Mills stepped through the gap before diving over and Phillips converted

Berridge got his second try of the game when Bulls won a scrum against the head. Beaconsfield were penned back five metres from their own line when Berridge scooped the ball off the ground to score under the posts and Phillips converted.

Bulls extended their lead with one of their best tries of the season. Sam Stoop and Matt Goode exchanged quick passes before slipping in Joe Mills who burst through the Beaconsfield line and off-loaded to Duncan Leese who sprinted over.

Phillips converted and Bulls still had time for one more score before the final whistle. Leese made a good break but was stopped short, one phase later Gray off-loaded to Goode who barged his way over from close range.