Brilliant Bulls give Swindon a lesson and maintain run

A hat-trick of tries from Joe Mills and a brace from Tommy Gray helped Bulls to a 73-0 victory in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One fixture.

Bulls flew out the blocks at the DCS Stadium, opening the scoring when Joe Mills made a break down the right flank before off-loading to Gray. The fullback broke through two tackles before being tackled over the line and Ed Phillips converted from out wide.

Swindon responded well to going behind and had a period of sustained pressure but Bulls increased their lead with a great counter attack.

Ed Phillips made a good break but knocked on close to the line. From the ensuing scrum Bulls overturned the ball and Jimmy Manley nearly scored in the corner if not for a high tackle.

Banbury regathered and Matt Goode picked and went over from close range with Ed Phillips adding the extras.

Bulls scored again almost immediately after the restart. From a scrum on the halfway line, Ed Phillips peeled right and found Gray who broke three tackles before stepping inside his opposite number and sprinting his way under the posts.

Ed Phillips converted before Manley found himself in a three on two situation with Ed Phillips to the left and Ian Isham to the right. As the defenders got stretched Manley burst through the gap before being tackled over the line.

Ed Phillips kept up his 100 per cent record before Joe Mills scored another try before halftime. It was created by some brilliance from Gray who stepped his way through the Swindon defensive line, broke another three tackles and sprinted towards the corner before off-loading to Mills who snuck in the corner.

Ed Phillips converted to make it 35-0 at halftime and after the restart the forwards got in on the act.

Bulls kicked for the corner where Connal Knott cynically pulled the rolling maul down. Joe Winpenny gathered up the loose ball and drove his way over for his first try for the club. Knott saw yellow for collapsing the maul and Ed Phillips converted from out wide.

Bulls extended their lead when Sam Stoop put in a cross-field kick which fell to Jack Briggs, immediately off-loaded to Joe Mills who stepped round the last man to score out wide to the left.

Stoop kicked behind which Tom Burman did well to recover but the ball was recycled and Ed Phillips nearly sneaked his way. Gray gathered at the back of the ruck, darted his way round his opposite number before off-loading to Matt Brock who touched down out to the left.

Bulls extended their lead with some wonderful work from the pack. Swindon had a five metre scrum from their own try line but Bulls forwards drove them back and Chris Phillips used his feet to take the ball over the try line before falling on the ball.

Ed Phillips converted before Bulls won a penalty and kicked for the corner. Ian Isham was on target from the resulting line-out before gathering the ball at the back of the rolling maul.

Eventually the skipper peeled off the back and ran the ball in from out wide to touchdown near the posts. Ed Phillips converted to make it 66-0.

Bulls still had time for one more score and it was a contender for the best try of the game. Ed Phillips tried a cross-field kick which Joe Mills took in full stride after one bounce.

He out sprinted the full-back down the side-line before cutting in to score under the posts and complete his hat-trick just before the full-time whistle. Ed Phillips finished his excellent day with the boot to add another conversion.