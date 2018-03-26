Brackley overturn deficit in fashion

Brackley overturned a 14-0 deficit to beat Deepings 54-19 in Saturday’s Midlands Four South East fixture.

A sluggish start saw Brackley 14-0 down within the opening ten minutes. Having fought hard to get back into the game in the first half, with strong carries from Matt Lowe and Joe Staniforth, Brackley reduced the deficit to 14-12 ten minutes before halftime.

An interception on the halfway line saw Deepings go 19-12 ahead.

But Luke Andrew scored from close range, finishing what was the best passage of play seen at Brackley this season with the last play of the half, Dan Gray added the extras to make it 19-19 at the interval.

An even start to the second half but it did not take long before Brackley finally got themselves in front and from that point there was no looking back. Back-to-back tries from Seb Johnson and Gray put Brackley in control.

It became a very difficult for remaining 20 minutes for the away side who, unlike Brackley, had nothing to offer on their bench only bringing over a depleted squad of 15.

Further tries from Chris Goodall and Luke Hallam Evans saw Brackley run out comfortable winners.