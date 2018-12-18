Brackley get back on the right track with big win

Brackley returned to winning ways in Midlands Four East South as they dispatched Stamford College Old Boys 39-3 on Saturday

The hosts showed great ambition from the off, with a much improved start to the game. Showing excellent handling skills and determined running, Brackley were quickly in the Stamford 22 and took advantage straightaway with full-back Seb Johnson crashing over.

Brackley continued to apply the pressure throughout the match looking to run the ball from all areas but Stamford showed good scramble defence to keep them at bay. Eventually though the pressure told as scrum-half Andy Mawle snuck over from close range for a try converted by Johnson.

Things didn’t get any better for the visitors who had made the long journey with only 15 players and by halftime had lost three players due to injury. They showed great resilience to keep the score at only 15-0 at the break after Johnson had added a penalty in front of the posts.

Brackley went hunting for the bonus point and throughout the second half it was one-way traffic.

By the time the final whistle went, Brackley had scored four more tries with Johnson scoring a hat-trick as well while centre Michael Houpe and second row Russell Newman also got on the score sheet. Stamford stuck at it in tough conditions and got on the scoreboard through a long range penalty.