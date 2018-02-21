Brackley fail to peg it back after Bourne press home

Brackley lost 37-18 against Bourne in Saturday’s Midlands Four East South fixture.

The Bourne pack provided a stable platform at the set-piece and a slick move saw right-wing Rob Bentley cross in the corner before dotting down under the posts and scrum-half Sam Evison added the conversion.

Moments later Bentley crossed again in similar fashion but from the restart Brackley finally enjoyed some time in the Bourne half. With some strong runners and a decent off-loading game, the hosts started to apply pressure.

Bourne missed several tackles, giving away a string of penalties within range of the posts and Dan Gray kicked Brackley’s first points.

Evison kicked a penalty for Bourne but Brackley came back with some effective phases and a series of rucks saw James Giddins go over. Bourne captain Tom Dixon found his way over the try line before halftime.

After the restart, Brackley continued to ask questions of Bourne’s defence and Giddins scored again. Once again the forwards built pressure through their pick-and-go and Seb Johnson went over.

Sharp handling from fly-half Drew Castle saw centre Sam Thornburn coast in from the 22 and Evison added the conversion. Following some Brackley pressure, Evison kicked a superb penalty to seal the win.