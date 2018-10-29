Brackley are looking good as they keep the run going

Brackley maintained their unbeaten run with an excellent 20-7 at Deepings in Midlands Four East South.

Despite the conditions favouring Deepings, Brackley showed great intent, playing a fast game looking to tap and go whenever they could and shifting the ball through the hands in all areas of the pitch.

Brackley’s excellent hands and strong forward runners caused the hosts lots of trouble throughout the first half. But the visitors could not find the finishing touch as Deepings showed good covering defence, neutralising all of the breaks.

That led to a tightly contested first half with Brackley making breaks but they were pinned back deep in their half by some deep kicking. It was the hosts who opened the scoring late in the first half when a well placed box kick found open space and Deepings won the race for the line and the conversion was added.

The gave Brackley the added boost they needed as they increased their intensity and continued to knock on the door but, much like the first half, the hosts were able to keep them at bay. The visitors dominated much of the territory throughout the second half and, after an infringement, Brackley were able to get on the scoreboard through a Dan Gray penalty.

After more strong runs from the Brackley pack got them into the Deepings 22, the visitors finally found the hole in the hosts’ desperate defence as full-back Seb Johnson stepped his way past a couple of players to give Brackley their first try which was converted by Gray.

The visitors didn’t let up and after a good run from the halfway line by second row Dennis Franklin, the waves of Brackley attacks led to Deepings conceding another penalty in their own 22, which was once again kicked by Gray to make it 13-7.

In the closing stages, the Brackley replacements made a strong impact off the bench as the squad showed their excellent fitness levels. Following some more powerful runs from the Brackley forwards, replacement winger Gareth Rees was able to get on the end of an off-load by Franklin to score the visitors’ second try, which was converted by Gray.

This week Brackley host basement boys Kempston as they look to continue their unbeaten run this season.