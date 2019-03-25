Berridge runs in a hat-trick as Bulls enjoy try bonanza

Banbury Bulls kept tabs with play-off rivals Old Centralians following an emphatic victory at Swindon.

Ed Berridge ran in a hat-trick of tries as Bull blew Swindon away 89-0 in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture.

Bulls opened the scoring when Dan Brady broke down the blind side before finding Ian Isham. The captain got the ball to Duncan Leese who sprinted over and then slotted his first conversion.

Leese charged down a Swindon kick, gathered the ball before being stopped narrowly short. The ball was recycled and Tommy Gray’s cross-field kick found the returning Dan Kirwin who caught the ball and dotted down with Leese converting.

The Bulls backs were back at it again shortly afterwards. Joe Mills made a break down the left before chipping over the opposition full-back, Leese gathered and popped the ball to Dan Brady who went over. Leese converted and Bulls soon had the try bonus point. Ken Key exchanged passes with Justin Parker before playing in Berridge who scored in the corner and Leese nailed a fine conversion.

Swindon had a line-out five metres from their own line but Sam Carr-Archer stole the ball before feeding it back to his fellow forwards. The pack drove forward for Berridge to dot down and Leese added the extras. Shortly before halftime Isham bagged his 19th try of the season following another rolling maul.

Bulls started the second half how they finished the first. Jack Briggs broke through the Swindon line before passing inside to Leese who sprinted over before converting.

Brady gathered a cross-field kick, beat three defenders before off-loading to Berridge who ran in for his hat-trick and Leese converted. After a brilliant run and line break, Berridge brilliantly off-loaded to Parker who sprinted his way over from close range and Leese converted.

Pete Boulton forced a knock-on from Swindon, Leese kicked the ball for Brady to gather before running in untouched for his second try. Leese converted and did so again moments later after Gray got his deserved try when he intercepted a Swindon pass before sprinting over.

Berridge made a line break before one of his trademark off-loads to Briggs who sprinted past the fullback to touch down and Leese converted. Swindon knocked-on and Gray gathered before finding Kirwin who won the race to score Leese added his 12th conversion off the game.