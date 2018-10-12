Barbeary returns to club after leading his country

Alfie Barbeary took time off from his busy schedule to call in at his home club.

The England under-18 international attended the Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture between Banbury Bulls and Newbury Blues at the DCS Stadium.

Barbeary captained England against South Africa in the summer and presented club president Neil Chapman with his shirt from the international game.

The former Banbury Academy Colt has made the step up from the Wasps Academy to the senior men’s A side this season. And he quickly adapted to senior rugby by scoring a try against Worcester Cavaliers earlier this month.

Talking about his time with England in South Africa this summer, Barbeary, from Deddington, said: “It was a great experience going out there, really good fun.

“We played some great rugby down there, it was only a shame not to pick up a win. There wasn’t too much pressure on me as a captain as I was surrounded by a great group of lads.”

On breaking into the men’s senior team at Wasps, Barbeary added: “It’s a really big step up from the academy. It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced, it’s a lot quicker and more physical.

“I’m going to have to do start doing a bit more fitness to keep up. Hopefully I’ll continue to get more chances in the side and go on from there.”