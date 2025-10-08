Young Banbury rugby stars shine bright at under-11s festival held at Northampton Saints

A team of future rugby stars from Banbury impressed all with their performances at an under-11s festival held at Northampton Saints ground on Sunday (September 28).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbury team was joined by girls and boys from 24 junior rugby clubs from across the region for the Defender Rising Stars Cup.

Held in collaboration with Premiership Rugby, the competition gave the young players a chance to play at one of the country’s top stadiums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the games, there was fun and learning and an emphasis on promoting rugby’s values rather than just the scoreline.

Banbury's next generation of rugby stars at the Defender Rising competition held on Sunday (September 28).

Northampton Saints stars Chunya Munga and Archie Appleby handed out medals to those who best embodied rugby’s core values: teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship.

Digby O’Lone, 10, of Banbury RFC: “I love being with friends and showing off a bit. Rugby helps us learn to work together really well.”

Teammate Noah Matema added: “And if someone gets hurt, we’re always there to pick them up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try-scorer Penny Kerr said: “Rugby’s nice because everyone gets to make new friends, and I hope to maybe go professional one day.”

Over 125,000 children have taken part in the festival, which has been running since 2008, with many going on to play for Premiership rugby clubs.

Chunya Munga said: “Watching these kids play with such enthusiasm and respect reminds you why grassroots rugby is so important. The future of the sport is in great hands. It’s brilliant to see so many young players enjoying themselves while learning the values that make rugby special.”