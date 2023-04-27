Video: Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper helps to make Chipping Norton rugby festival a great success

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper presented over 300 medals at a local rugby festival, helping to make it a great success.

The Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby for under 10s and under 11s boys and girls teams saw around 600 players and an impressive 2,000 spectators enjoy the rugby at Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s Greystones base last weekend (Sunday April 23).

Kaleb, who has becoming a celebrity in the local area, presented the medals and posed for selfies with participants of the under-10s tournament.

Chipping Norton Rugby Club mini’s chairman, Duncan Midwood, said: "Funds raised from this year’s festival will be used to develop the club’s infrastructure and facilities, as well as funding equipment and training and development courses to improve coaching for all age groups at the club.

Kaleb Cooper at the Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby.

Get Radio was also on site with music and interviews throughout the day.

You can watch Kaleb’s interview with Get Radio on the video attached to this article.