Video: Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper helps to make Chipping Norton rugby festival a great success

The Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby for under 10s and under 11s boys and girls teams saw around 600 players and an impressive 2,000 spectators enjoy the rugby at Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s Greystones base last weekend (Sunday April 23).
Kaleb, who has becoming a celebrity in the local area, presented the medals and posed for selfies with participants of the under-10s tournament.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chipping Norton Rugby Club mini’s chairman, Duncan Midwood, said: "Funds raised from this year’s festival will be used to develop the club’s infrastructure and facilities, as well as funding equipment and training and development courses to improve coaching for all age groups at the club.
Get Radio was also on site with music and interviews throughout the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can watch Kaleb’s interview with Get Radio on the video attached to this article.
For more information on the Chipping Norton Rugby Club and future festivals, visit their website at: https://chippingnorton.rfu.club/