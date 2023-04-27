News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Video: Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper helps to make Chipping Norton rugby festival a great success

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper presented over 300 medals at a local rugby festival, helping to make it a great success.

By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

The Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby for under 10s and under 11s boys and girls teams saw around 600 players and an impressive 2,000 spectators enjoy the rugby at Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s Greystones base last weekend (Sunday April 23).

Kaleb, who has becoming a celebrity in the local area, presented the medals and posed for selfies with participants of the under-10s tournament.

Chipping Norton Rugby Club mini’s chairman, Duncan Midwood, said: "Funds raised from this year’s festival will be used to develop the club’s infrastructure and facilities, as well as funding equipment and training and development courses to improve coaching for all age groups at the club.

Most Popular
Kaleb Cooper at the Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby.Kaleb Cooper at the Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby.
Kaleb Cooper at the Chipping Norton Junior Festival of Rugby.

Get Radio was also on site with music and interviews throughout the day.

You can watch Kaleb’s interview with Get Radio on the video attached to this article.

For more information on the Chipping Norton Rugby Club and future festivals, visit their website at: https://chippingnorton.rfu.club/