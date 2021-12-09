Still more to come from dominant Banbury

Tom Burman scored four tries.

Head coach Matt Goode believes there’s still more to come from Banbury after their 70-5 demolition of Trowbridge to open up a five-point lead at the top of the South West 1 East league table.

“It’s a great result but we can still improve,” he told the club’s website.

“I think our first half was a bit lethargic.

“We didn’t look after the ball well enough. That’s just me being super critical.

“We played well, that second half was exceptional. But I want us to keep improving and we could have got more out of that first half.”

Tom Burman scored four of the tries with Quinten Blythe adding two.

James Hibbert, Tom MacDonald, Duncan Leese and Tommy Gray also crossed the whitewash in this dominant display.

Adding to the impressive afternoon, all 10 tries were converted with James Miller kicking eight and Ed Phillips two.

Goode also gave the thumbs up to the supporters who saw the Bulls sign off at home for the year in style.

“They’re unbelievable,” he continued.

“For those big games they’ve been our 16th man. Even today, when we’re playing Trowbridge in fifth, we’ve still got a couple hundred up here to support and they are as loud as ever.

“They love coming up to watch us play, they love to come and see their friends and family play.

“There’s a real togetherness from everyone. Fourteen of the Eighteen today have come through our Junior section. It’s great for them to play in front of their family. We’re turning this place into a real fortress.”