Action from Banbury Bulls' defeat at Royal Wootton Bassett. Picture by Andrew Condie

The Bulls have, on occasion, started slowly this season and Saturday was another frustrating first half as RWB scored three tries in the opening 20 minutes to shoot them into an early 17-0 lead.

It wasn’t a day for expansive rugby with heavy rain and wind throughout, but Tommy Gray managed to produce a bit of magic to get Banbury on the scoreboard.

Returning a kick from his own half, he weaved through the RWB defence before drawing the last man and playing in Quinten Blythe down the right wing for the score, Oscar Triggs converting.

Banbury came out much improved for the second half and Callum Horne drove a try over for Banbury to reduce the lead to 17-14 following a successful conversion.

RWB responded with a converted try of their own though with complaints from Banbury for a forward pass in the build-up waved away.

Ed Berridge narrowed the lead when he was at the back of a rolling maul try for the Bulls but Triggs’ conversion came back off the posts to leave the score at 24-19.

Yet again, RWB responded with a conveyed score but Banbury stayed in the game when James Leonardi crossed after some nice work from the forwards, although the conversion went wide.

It was all Banbury for the remaining stages as the home side looked to hang on for victory.

Advertisement

Gareth Davis was yellow carded for RWB when he dived in with no arms as Banbury had a rolling maul on the move, leading with the shoulder, straight to the knee of James Hibbert.

However, no matter what Banbury threw at RWB the home side held out.

RWB stopped contesting rolling mauls like London Welsh the week before and eventually forced a knock on before kicking the ball out to bring up the final whistle.

Banbury’s sluggish start and errors and crucial moments cost them dearly and they now sit in ninth place in the table after nine matches.

Advertisement