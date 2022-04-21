Promoted Banbury Bulls at Witney for final fixture

Head coach Matt Goode playing Trowbridge Picture by Andrew Condie

Bulls travel to Witney on Saturday, looking to round off their campaign with a win to challenge leaders Oxford Harlequins.

Head coach Matt Goode’s side go into the game second in the South West 1 East division.

After 25 games, Bulls are just three points behind top side Quins, with 108 to their county rivals’ 111.

Banbury have won all but three of their games, with Oxford Harlequins losing just once, but the league table shows them being subject to a five-point deduction.

And so with everything the play for the game at fifth-placed Witney – who have 66 points from 12 wins this season - should be an exciting one and Bulls would appreciate plenty of support to round off a very successful season.

Witney lost 27-17 to Grove, who are down in 12th place, last time out.

In between them in the table, Bracknell are in third spot on 102 points and Newbury Blues fourth on 90.

In the round of fixtures before Easter, on April 9, Banbury were due to host Windsor in their last home game, but were awarded a home walkover.

Instead supporters still gathered at Bodicote Park and were entertained by the Wanderers 3rd XV, who narrowly went down 13-10 to Faringdon.