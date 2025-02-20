Over 700 junior players expected at Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s annual tournament
The fourth annual festival at Chipping Norton Rugby Club is set to take place on Sunday, April 27, with under 10 and under 11 boys’ and girls’ teams competing at the club’s Greystones ground on Burford Road.
This year’s tournament is of particular significance as it coincides with Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s 50th anniversary.
Duncan Midwood, Chipping Norton minis (for players aged six to 11) chair, said: “Our annual festival is an opportunity for us to celebrate the end of the season in style, and to showcase this wonderful game to the next generation of young players.
“So we will be delighted to welcome any local families who want to come along for a fun day out and to learn more about the opportunities we provide for young people from Chipping Norton and the surrounding area to enjoy rugby in a safe environment.”
The first under-10s game will get underway at around 9.30am before the under-11 players battle it out in the afternoon.
Prizes for the under 10s will be given at lunchtime and at the end of the day for under 11s.
More than 1,500 spectators are expected to come along and enjoy the action on the pitch.
There will also be a wide selection of food and drinks on offer as well as a prize raffle and other games and entertainment for the crowd.
Duncan added: “As always, we will be indebted to those local, regional and national businesses that can help us make a success of this wonderful festival, in return offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their business in front of an engaged audience made up predominantly of visitors from within a 20-mile radius, but also from further afield.
“We have a number of sponsorship packages available and funds raised from this year’s Festival will be used to fund vital training equipment for our junior players.”
For more information or to register interest in sponsoring the festival of rugby, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.