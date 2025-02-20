Over 700 junior players expected at Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s annual tournament

Up to 60 teams from across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and the surrounding counties are expected to play at Chipping Norton’s fourth annual junior festival of rugby this spring.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth annual festival at Chipping Norton Rugby Club is set to take place on Sunday, April 27, with under 10 and under 11 boys’ and girls’ teams competing at the club’s Greystones ground on Burford Road.

This year’s tournament is of particular significance as it coincides with Chipping Norton Rugby Club’s 50th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Midwood, Chipping Norton minis (for players aged six to 11) chair, said: “Our annual festival is an opportunity for us to celebrate the end of the season in style, and to showcase this wonderful game to the next generation of young players.

England rugby star Ellie Wilson presents medals to Chipping Norton under 11s at last year's tournament.

“So we will be delighted to welcome any local families who want to come along for a fun day out and to learn more about the opportunities we provide for young people from Chipping Norton and the surrounding area to enjoy rugby in a safe environment.”

The first under-10s game will get underway at around 9.30am before the under-11 players battle it out in the afternoon.

Prizes for the under 10s will be given at lunchtime and at the end of the day for under 11s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,500 spectators are expected to come along and enjoy the action on the pitch.

There will also be a wide selection of food and drinks on offer as well as a prize raffle and other games and entertainment for the crowd.

Duncan added: “As always, we will be indebted to those local, regional and national businesses that can help us make a success of this wonderful festival, in return offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their business in front of an engaged audience made up predominantly of visitors from within a 20-mile radius, but also from further afield.

“We have a number of sponsorship packages available and funds raised from this year’s Festival will be used to fund vital training equipment for our junior players.”

For more information or to register interest in sponsoring the festival of rugby, email [email protected]