Leaders Banbury Bulls' 16-game winning run ends - it's tight at the top now

Banbury’s incredible 16-game winning run finally came to an end on Saturday as Newbury pipped them 16-13 in challenging conditions.

In a fantastic season, Bulls still head the South West 1 (East) table, but there is now just two points separating the top three sides.

Head coach Matt Goode is immensely proud of their unbeaten record.

“It’s been amazing, and the squad has been unreal,” he said. “We’ve got lots of youngsters and lots of boys that are still learning. We’ll learn more losing by three points today against a good side than we will when we win by sixty.

“We’ll take it on the chin, go back to the drawing board. We’ve got two big games coming up against Marlborough and then Oxford Harlequins and we want to try and win both.

“I thought it was a great game. Obviously, the wind was a massive factor. In the first half we were in control but didn’t convert enough points in the red zone.

“Credit to Newbury they stuck at it though and got the win. It’s a big learning curve for us and we’ll get stronger.”

Banbury’s losing bonus point sees them on 88 points, Oxford Harlequins on 87 and Bracknell 86, all having played 20 games, with six to go. Newbury are fourth on 75.

Bulls have only lost twice in the campaign, their other defeat being 33-28 at Bracknell in September.

This weekend they are looking forward to their first break from action since Christmas.

Playing on a heavily waterlogged pitch, the strong winds of Storm Eunice remained throughout at Newbury.

The Bulls had edged the home fixture at Bodicote Park 31-27, despite being a man down for nearly 60 minutes and knew Newbury would have a score to settle.

Before the match there was a minute’s applause in tribute to Jack Jeffery who sadly lost his life playing for Evesham RFC last weekend.

The Bulls had the wind in the first half and used it to control large periods of possession and territory. Ed Phillips kicked an early penalty before Tommy Gray scored Banbury’s only try.

Leading 10-0 into the second half, but unable to kick into the wind, it became very easy for Newbury to defend.

A try and a penalty for Newbury in the early stages of the half left the scores level with 30 minutes still to play.

Phillips gave Banbury hope with another penalty, but Newbury continued to put pressure on the defence.

Two penalties gave the hosts the lead at 16-13 as both teams battled hard, but it became increasingly difficult to make any ground whilst running through thick mud.

